Mooresville man charged with cruelty to animals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged with cruelty to animals following an incident that involved a cat early Wednesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department performed a welfare check.

At the scene, police were told that 25-year-old Grayson Gregg had killed a cat by punching it in the head.

Grayson Gregg

Video footage revealed Gregg punching, restraining by body weight, and incapacitating the cat. The animal later died, according to police.

Police said Gregg had been charged with felony cruelty to animals. He was taken to Iredell County Detention Center under a $5000 secured bond.

