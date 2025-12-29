Mooresville police apprehend driver after high-speed pursuit on I-77

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday, at approximately 12:29 a.m., a Mooresville Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on I-77 that was racing with two others. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, leading to a police pursuit that ended in Salisbury.

During the pursuit, the vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 49A in Statesville and continued eastbound on U.S. Highway 70. The chase concluded when the vehicle stopped on Lash Drive, where law enforcement officers arrested the driver.

The driver, Anthony Josue Velasquez Alonzo, 20, of Statesville, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and additional traffic violations. The passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene following the arrest.

Anthony Josue Velasquez Alonzo

Alonzo was issued a $50,000 secure bond. The police also seized the 2018 Toyota GT86 coupe that Alonzo was driving at the time of the incident.

