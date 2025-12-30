MOORESVILLE. N.C. — A shooting Monday night at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville left one juvenile dead and another injured during an attempted armed robbery for THC vape pens.

When officers from the Mooresville Police Department arrived at about 8:30 p.m., they found one victim pronounced dead at the scene by Iredell EMS, while a second juvenile was transported to Duke Health Lake Norman Hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred during an attempted armed robbery where two parties arranged a meeting to purchase THC vape pens.

Bryan Fernandez Acevedo, 19, Jovany Jiminez, 17, Jonathan Jiminez, 17, Christopher Chacon Ventura, 16, and Christopher Palencia Lazo, 16, all of Statesville, have been charged as adults with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. One other juvenile has also been charged with the same crimes and will be named after arrest.

In addition to the main suspects, two other adults, Carlos Ezequiel Rodriguez Garcia, 19 and Christian Alexis Gutierrez Chavez, 20, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after their involvement was established.

Shootout over vape pens at park leads to 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured From left: Bryan Fernandez Acevedo, Christian Alexis Gutierrez Chavez, Carlos Ezequiel Rodriguez Garcia

Law enforcement reports indicate that the vehicle involved in the incident left the park before officers arrived but was located shortly thereafter by officers from the Statesville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Due to the ongoing investigation, Mazeppa Park is currently closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Mooresville police slams court for no charges against teen after shooting

Mooresville police slams court for no charges against teen after shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group