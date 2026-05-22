Mooresville race fans react to passing of Kyle Busch

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of driver Kyle Busch.

News of his passing broke around 5:30 p.m., sending shock and sadness through fans, teams, and the entire motorsports community, especially in Mooresville, nearby where Busch lived.

Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a NASCAR fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2026. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Fans at Hotshots bar in Mooresville reacted to the news.

“That is a surprise,” Jamie Wilson said. “It’s a little rough, honestly.”

And fans at Lancaster’s BBQ & Wings, a NASCAR-themed restaurant, are still processing the

“Terrible,” another said.

Busch made his Cup debut in 2004 with Hendrick Motorsports and earned his first win the following year. His aggressive, polarizing driving style earned him both rivals and respect.

He captured the 2009 Nationwide Series championship and set a record 102 wins in that series. He also holds the all‑time Truck Series wins record with 69 victories.

In the Cup Series, Busch won 63 races, including back‑to‑back Brickyard 400s in 2015 and 2016, the 2018 Coca‑Cola 600, and multiple Bristol Night Races.

His first Cup championship came in 2015 with Joe Gibbs Racing, followed by a second title in 2019, making him the first driver to win multiple championships in NASCAR’s playoff era.

Across NASCAR’s top three series, Busch amassed an astonishing 234 victories, more than any driver in history.

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