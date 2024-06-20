Mooresville restaurant closes after nearly 30 years

MOORSEVILLE, N.C. — A restaurant in downtown Mooresville will be closing its doors this Saturday after nearly 30 years of business.

Owners of Trackside Restaurant, George and Helen Georgakis, told the Statesville Record and Landmark their customers have become more like family over the years.

The couple only wants smiles and happy tears as they close this chapter in their lives and step into another.

“After 32 or 33 years, it’s time to retire,” said Helen Georgaki. “We’ve been ready for a while.”

The restaurant, located on S. Broad St., will be open through Friday this week from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, its last day, hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I want to see everybody and thank everybody for all the memories,” said Helen Georgakis.

VIDEO: ‘Thank you for the business’: Charlotte restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

‘Thank you for the business’: Charlotte restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

©2024 Cox Media Group