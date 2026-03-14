Mooresville seeks dismissal of lawsuit over mayor’s town hall incident

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville wants a judge to toss out a lawsuit over the mayor walking around town hall after hours with a woman without his pants.

A former IT worker claims he was fired in retaliation for reporting video of that incident, which happened in October 2024. That worker sued the town and its CFO, town manager, and the mayor.

Their attorneys argue the case should be thrown out because the employee failed to establish a connection between making that report and being fired, and that the defendants are entitled to qualified immunity as government officials.

VIDEO: New lawsuit contradicts what Mooresville mayor says happened after hours at town hall

New lawsuit contradicts what Mooresville mayor says happened after hours at town hall

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