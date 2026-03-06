Mooresville commissioners to hold mayoral discussion amid multiple lawsuits

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A mayoral discussion is set for April 6 in the town of Mooresville.

Commissioners voted 5 to 1 on the motion.

They didn’t share any other details about the meeting, but one commissioner did say he respects the legal process relative to lawsuits involving the town.

A third former employee recently sued the town claiming he resigned after mounting pressure to keep a video of the mayor in town hall after hours hidden.

Mayor Chris Carney was caught on surveillance camera without pants inside the town hall after hours on Oct. 10, 2024.

In an interview with Channel 9 last month, Carney said he wasn’t doing anything wrong. He admitted he took his pants off because he got sick on them.

The new lawsuits says the footage is inconsistent with the mayor’s explanation, while the town denies those claims.

