Local

Mooresville unanimously approves open-air market ordinance

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Town of Mooresville denies Josh’s Farm Market’s appeal to stay at temporary location

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A popular farmers market will have a permanent home in Mooresville.

With new election, Josh’s Farmers Market looks for fresh start

The Mooresville Town Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to allow open-air agricultural markets.

‘What are we going to do?’ Mooresville farmers market must find new location

Josh’s Farmers Market will be able to operate after years of fighting and limbo.

As Channel 9 has reported, the owner of the farmers market says previous policies made him constantly have to relocate and change what it can sell.

Josh’s Farmers Market praised the vote on Facebook saying, “Y’all’s Farm Market is officially ‘Legal’ again!”

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read