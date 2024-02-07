Mooresville unanimously approves open-air market ordinance

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A popular farmers market will have a permanent home in Mooresville.

The Mooresville Town Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to allow open-air agricultural markets.

Josh’s Farmers Market will be able to operate after years of fighting and limbo.

As Channel 9 has reported, the owner of the farmers market says previous policies made him constantly have to relocate and change what it can sell.

Josh’s Farmers Market praised the vote on Facebook saying, “Y’all’s Farm Market is officially ‘Legal’ again!”

©2024 Cox Media Group