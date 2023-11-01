With new election, Josh’s Farmers Market looks for fresh start

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Josh Graham is getting ready to transform his beloved farmer’s market, Josh’s Farmers Market, from Halloween to Christmas mode. As the seasons change, so will the people who represent his town.

Graham says he is ready for it.

“It’s been trying, I’ll put it that way,” he said. “I learned a lot during this whole process on how important local government is.”

Of all the businesses in Mooresville, Josh’s Farmers Market has arguably received the most attention over the past year-and-a-half. He says town policies have resulted in his market having to constantly relocate and change what it can sell. He says he was even penalized for freshening up gravel.

“You never would have thought selling tomatoes would be this crucial of an issue to a local election,” he said.

It is certainly a wedge issue in the mayoral campaign. Incumbent Commissioner Bobby Compton is facing former State Sen. Chris Carney. Whoever wins will be Mooresville’s first new mayor in more than a decade.

At a mayoral debate moderated by Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno last week, Compton said Josh’s Farmers Market shouldn’t get special treatment. He said he would work with all businesses experiencing zoning issues.

“There are approximately 1,800 businesses in this town and Josh’s Farmers Market is one of them. We treat every business the same,” he said. “We look at any business with an issue. Any business not just Josh’s with an issue or complaint. I don’t care if it’s land use or traffic or relocating or rezoning. Doesn’t matter. They come to us, they ask us for help, and we try to work with them and make it work for everybody. Josh’s is no different.”

Carney says the town should be focusing on other issues and stop worrying about the market.

“I don’t think anybody, especially in America, feels good when government puts its thumb on the scale and when they have a problem with you and they now make you a target,” he said. “Something that is that popular as a business should not be fighting to stay in business.”

Mooresville will soon have a new mayor, commissioners, town manager, and planning director. Josh says the fresh blood and perspective are desperately needed.

“I do believe the worst is behind us,” he said.

He credits his customers for keeping him motivated.

“I think we can firmly say it now, a couple of bad apples can really affect your livelihood,” he said. “That’s what happened here. But the customers have really kept us going. They’ve been the motivation to keep fighting.”

