More acts announced for 3-day Uptown music fest

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte music fans are getting an early Christmas present.

On Monday, organizers announced more performers confirmed for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest, set to take place from May 3-5, 2024, in Uptown Charlotte.

Mt. Joy, Young the Giant, Jessie Murph and Dominic Fike are joining the lineup that features headliners Stevie Nicks, Post Malone and Noah Kahan.

Event organizers, Southern Entertainment, say the 3-day festival will showcase more than 40 artists.

Festival co-founder Bob Durkin told Channel 9 they anticipate around 90,000 people will attend the event over the three days.

Tickets are on sale and range in price from $199-$999.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to llmfclt.com.

