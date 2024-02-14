‘More aggressive’: Gaston County DA holds parents accountable on child fentanyl cases

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is cracking down on parents and holding them accountable for failing to protect their children when they’re exposed to drugs.

District Attorney Travis Page says two children under the age of three spent days in the hospital and nearly died after being exposed to drugs in one of his most recent cases.

Police charged their mother, Katrina Lynch, with exposing her children to dangerous drugs.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said one of Lynch’s children tested positive for opioids and the other one tested positive for fentanyl.

Her husband, Raymond Johnson, says Lynch has never been in trouble before and she would never hurt her kids. But Lynch’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $500,000.

Page says it’s part of an aggressive stance to fight fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

