More charges after soccer academy owner accused of sexually assaulting players

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe soccer academy owner accused of sexually assaulting players is facing more charges.

Monroe police re-arrested Jorge Armando Palma Monday on four new charges after police said more victims have come forward.

The new charges were first-degree statutory sex offense, two counts of sexual battery, and indecent liberties with child.

Channel 9 first reported last month that Palma owns the Union Soccer Academy in Monroe.

Police first arrested him on allegations he sexually assaulted two teenage players. He’s now out of jail on bond.

Police said last month there may be more victims and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

