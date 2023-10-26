Monroe police: Soccer academy owner accused of sexually assaulting teen

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man who owns a soccer academy is charged with two counts of sex crimes against children.

According to police, Jorge Armando Palma Suastegui, 45, was arrested Tuesday. The arrest came after police had started investigating a potential child sexual assault at the Union Soccer Academy on Nelda Drive. The investigation began on Monday.

Monroe police confirmed to Goetz that Palma is the owner of Union Soccer Academy and he assisted with some coaching and training.

Palma was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a teen, obstruction of justice, and alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct. He was taken to the Union County jail and given a $100,000 bond, which he posted Wednesday.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke with a man outside the soccer facility Wednesday who said he was Jorge Palma. He said he did not want to talk on camera, but told Goetz this is all a misunderstanding.

The soccer facility is closed right now. Palma said the youth soccer programs are canceled, but the adult programs will continue.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke to the director of community engagement at Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

“What people don’t often realize is that over 90% of child sexual abuse happens by someone that the child knows and trusts,” Shawna Pagano said.

Pagano said parents should keep an eye out for a change in behavior.

“What we don’t want parents to do is to ask really specific questions that may contaminate a child’s memory saying things like, did someone so touch you in your private area,?’ she said. “We really encourage those open ended conversations like Has anyone done anything or touched you in a way that made you feel uncomfortable.”

Police say there may be more victims and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman sexually assaulted while on a jog, York County deputies say)

Woman sexually assaulted while on a jog, York County deputies say





©2023 Cox Media Group