Charges filed against wife of man charged in child sex abuse investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The wife of a Catawba County man accused of sex crimes against nearly a dozen children has now been indicted.

Authorities say Jeffery Griffin is accused of committing sex crimes against 10 children over the last 24 years.

Griffin has been charged with statutory sex offense and more than 50 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He’s in jail with a bond of more than $4 million.

At his initial court appearance last month, Griffin’s wife, Debra, said she didn’t believe the allegations and supported her husband 100%.

Sheriff’s deputies say the grand jury has now indicted Debra Griffin for aiding and abetting her husband.

Last month, two alleged victims in the case spoke with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. Both are now adults, but describe being sexually assaulted when they were 13 years old. They shared how the Griffins gained access to so many children.

“His wife, she babysat a lot and his kids were our age so we would go over there and that’s when it would happen,” they said.

