More college football in play after recent crowd?

CHARLOTTE — The Duke’s Mayo Classic wound up being a blowout game but organizers celebrated a near-sellout of close to 73,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation owns and operates the annual early-season college football game as well as its companion post-season matchup, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Tennessee blasted N.C. State, 51-10, in this year’s version, played in prime time on ABC.

Attendance was 72,730 at the 74,000-capacity stadium.

“Both fan bases showed up in a huge way,” Charlotte Sports Executive Director Danny Morrison told CBJ. “The stadium was electric, a lot of activity in the uptown area. Walking around, I had a chance to talk with a number of fans and the comments that I heard were fabulous, they loved staying uptown and walking to everything.”

Morrison believes there is ample room for more neutral-site games.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





