More college football in play after recent crowd?

2024 Duke's Mayo Classic The Tennessee Vols take the field at the 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic. (Grant Baldwin Photography)

CHARLOTTE — The Duke’s Mayo Classic wound up being a blowout game but organizers celebrated a near-sellout of close to 73,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

Charlotte City Council considers HBCU football series at Uptown stadium

The Charlotte Sports Foundation owns and operates the annual early-season college football game as well as its companion post-season matchup, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Tennessee blasted N.C. State, 51-10, in this year’s version, played in prime time on ABC.

Attendance was 72,730 at the 74,000-capacity stadium.

“Both fan bases showed up in a huge way,” Charlotte Sports Executive Director Danny Morrison told CBJ. “The stadium was electric, a lot of activity in the uptown area. Walking around, I had a chance to talk with a number of fans and the comments that I heard were fabulous, they loved staying uptown and walking to everything.”

Morrison believes there is ample room for more neutral-site games.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.


