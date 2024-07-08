CHARLOTTE — More drivers say their rides have the “Hemi tick,” which they say is expensive to fix and dangerous.

Almost 40 drivers from six states contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about this issue.

“It’s just like tick, tick, tick, tick, tick,” said Lashonda Epps, who drives a 2016 Ram 1500. “When I accelerate, I really can hear it. Tick tick tick tick tick.”

Many want to know the latest about the class action lawsuit Stoogenke told you about.

Drivers say it’s a problem with certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models from 2014 to 2022, which have specific Hemi V8 engines.

The lawsuit gives this partial list:

2014-2022 Chrysler 300

2014-2022 Dodge Challenger

2014-2022 Dodge Charger

2014-2021 Dodge Durango

2014-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014-2020 RAM 1500

2014-2022 RAM 2500

2014-2022 RAM 3500

The case is still going on.

The plaintiffs started it as a potential class action lawsuit, which would open it to all drivers in the same situation.

More drivers complain about ‘Hemi tick’

But they haven’t officially asked the judge to certify a class, so the case is still limited to the people suing.

In the past, the company that makes this family of vehicles, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, told Stoogenke it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

If you have this issue:

Take the vehicle to the dealer (if for no other reason than to document the problem).

If you spend any money because of the so-called “Tick,” save your receipts (in case there’s a way to get reimbursed later).

Email Action9@wsoctv.com (Stoogenke is tracking this problem among vehicle owners in the Carolinas).

