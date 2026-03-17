More families seek help with high utility bills after cold weather

CHARLOTTE — More families are reaching out for help paying high utility bills after January and February’s frigid weather, according to a release from Crisis Assistance Ministry.

The nonprofit said it’s seen a 55% increase in requests for utility assistance compared to the second half of last year. Then, families needed an average of $464. Now, they’re asking for around $720.

According to the 2025 Charlotte-Mecklenburg State of Housing Instability & Homelessness report, eviction filings have increased 25% in the region. This means more families are forced to make difficult choices between paying for housing, food or medicine. With more cold weather sticking around early this week, Crisis Assistance Ministry wants Mecklenburg County residents to know that help is available.

The application process begins with a meeting with a customer service navigator who ensures all supporting documents are received. Once the application is accepted, a caseworker reviews and prioritizes the case. When financial assistance is approved, the ministry makes payments for rent or utilities directly to the landlord or utility provider.

For detailed information about available assistance visit the nonprofit’s website here.

VIDEO >> Court: Duke Energy improperly raised rates but customers won’t get a refund

Court: Duke Energy improperly raised rates but customers won’t get a refund

©2026 Cox Media Group