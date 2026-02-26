What’s behind high natural gas bills around the Charlotte area?

Weeks after back-to-back winter storms and a frigid cold snap, customers across the Carolinas say their energy bills are much higher than expected.

Despite attempts to conserve power, lower the thermostat and use smart meters, some reported bills hundreds of dollars higher than they’d typically see in a month, with Piedmont Natural Gas customers in North Carolina saying they’re paying far more than neighbors just down the street.

Channel 9 sought answers from PNG and spokesman Jason Wheatley pointed to the weather.

“The record lows and prolonged duration of the freeze caused heating systems to work harder and for longer periods of time, which will increase energy costs even in homes following conservation measures,” he said in a statement.

Many of these bills show much higher than average usage. Natural gas is charged per therm, which is a unit of heat energy. And the greater the difference between the outside temperature and the number on your thermostat, the more therms you need to burn to keep your home comfortable.

Still, that higher usage also runs into PNG’s higher than average rates in North Carolina. According to the Federal Reserve Bank, the national average rate is $1.70/therm. PNG’s North Carolina rate is $2.14/therm.

At the same time South Carolina’s PNG customers pay $1.54/therm and Enbridge Gas customers in North Carolina, many of whom are in the Gastonia area pay $1.38/therm.

Wheatley said the difference is due to PNG’s footprint in North Carolina. The utility serves 750,000 customers across 66 counties, including many sparsely populated areas in the east. That means PNG has to pay more to build and maintain more of its transmission infrastructure when compared to other utilities in the state or even its own service in South Carolina.

“Piedmont has ... roughly 25% more customers [than Enbridge], but almost twice the mileage of main and four times the miles of transmission main across a significantly larger overall area,” he said. “Similarly, Piedmont serves a smaller footprint and customer base in South Carolina, resulting in different rates for our South Carolina customers.”

Ultimately, regulators, including the North Carolina Utilities Commission and the Public Service Commission in South Carolina, set rates. They determine what’s fair for customers to pay in order to cover the cost of doing business.

For those seeking help to cover high utility bills, PNG recommends you check their website for assistance programs and check out options like the Equal Payment Plan to set up more predictable monthly payments.

