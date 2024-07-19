More homeowners made eligible for grants offered by Meck County program

CHARLOTTE — A lifeline for Mecklenburg County homeowners is back and expanding.

The Helping Out Mecklenburg Homeowners with Economic Support, or HOMES program, gives homeowners who need it nearly $650 in economic assistance grants.

This year, the Town of Davidson is joining in too. People in Davidson and Charlotte can get hundreds of dollars in additional support for homeownership costs, especially as the cost of living rises.

There is no age requirement and the home doesn’t have to be paid off, officials said. The county said thousands of people benefitted last year.

Applications opened July 1 and will remain open until late November.

Mecklenburg County homeowners who may qualify for a HOMES grant are those who:

Have lived in their home for at least the last three years

Meet a qualifying total household income level, and

Have no more than one delinquent tax bill in the last three years

