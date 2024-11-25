More people expected to drive than fly for Thanksgiving trip home

CHARLOTTE — If you plan on traveling by car for this year’s Thanksgiving trip, it may be your cheapest way to get home.

About 71 million people are expected to drive instead of fly this year, according to AAA.

Gas prices have dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Carolinas are also both below the national average.

In North Carolina, the average cost for regular unleaded gas is $2.86 per gallon. It’s $2.78 in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, airfares are up 9% from last year, according to travel site Hopper.

If you’re planning on driving this week, be aware of extra traffic on interstates.

