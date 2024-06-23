More restaurants near opening in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Two spots by prominent local restaurateur Jim Noble will be among the next to debut at The Bowl at Ballantyne.

Noble’s restaurant group, Noble Food & Pursuits, this week provided an update on the expected timelines for opening Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack and Rooster’s Wood Fired Kitchen at The Bowl.

The ventures are located next to each other at 15110 Bowl St., part of an area at Ballantyne that’s in the midst of a wave of development.

Bossy Beulah’s is targeting a July opening, with Rooster’s slated to follow in August.

