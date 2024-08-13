More than 80 rounds fired at Chesterfield County nightclub, deputies say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — More than 80 rounds were fired from at least six guns outside a Chesterfield County nightclub, authorities said.

Deputies said on Sunday around 2:45 a.m., they were called to the Airport Lounge on Highway 9 in the Cheraw area.

At the scene, deputies discovered 10 cars and a house had been shot. No one was hurt.

Investigators found 85 spent shell casings from six different calibers of guns at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-287-0235.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead following ATV accident in Chesterfield County, troopers say)

1 dead following ATV accident in Chesterfield County, troopers say





©2024 Cox Media Group