CONCORD, N.C. — Review platform Yelp is out with a list of the “Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops in 2023″ that includes five spots across North Carolina, including one in the greater Charlotte area.

OMG Donuts & Bakery in Concord, which carries a 4.5-star rating on the site, comes in at No. 62.

OMG serves up handmade doughnuts, with a variety of options for fillings and toppings, alongside coffee and ice cream.

