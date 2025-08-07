Morganton bans overnight presence at courthouse, parks

MORGANTON, N.C. — A new ordinance bans anyone from sleeping or hanging out on the Old Burke County Courthouse Square or city parks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This is allegedly due to an increase in crime, according to the Morganton Herald.

Morganton Public Safety said they responded to nearly 300 calls at the courthouse.

Those calls included vandalism, domestic violence, fights, and overdoses.

The ban goes into effect Oct. 1.

