Morganton Little Caesars worker assaulted in attempted armed robbery

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Little Caesars on West Fleming Drive A worker at a Little Caesars in Morganton has been hospitalized after an attempted robbery while he was opening the business Tuesday morning.

MORGANTON, N.C. — A worker at a Little Caesars in Morganton has been hospitalized after an attempted robbery while he was opening the business Tuesday morning.

Public safety officers said that worker was assaulted in the parking lot by two men shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The restaurant is on West Fleming Drive in Morganton.

Workers said the suspects arrived in a car and tried to rob the employee, who fought back.

Investigators said they have not made an arrest in the case yet and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

