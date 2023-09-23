Morganton man wins $100K off $3 lottery ticket

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Morganton man now has a different outlook on luck after winning $100,000 off of a lottery ticket, WLOS News in Asheville reports.

John Miseo bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Quality Mart on South Sterling Street in Morganton for just three dollars.

“I’m not really a lucky person, but I guess that’s turned around,” Miseo told WLOS.

Miseo matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the September 11 drawing, where he won $50,000. His prize then doubled after the 2X multiplier hit, WLOS reports.

“When I first checked the numbers, I knew I won something, but I didn’t know how much,” Miseo said. “The next day I went online to see what I won, and I thought, ‘Oh no, this can’t be right.’”

WLOS reports that Miseo claimed his prize on Wednesday and took home $71,721 after taxes. He says he plans to use the money to pay some bills.

