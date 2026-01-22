Morganton mayor pushes for limits on long-term water transfer approvals

MORGANTON, N.C. — The mayor of Morganton is calling on its neighbors along the Catawba River to contact lawmakers over a controversial water request.

In 2024, Channel 9 learned that Charlotte Water wanted to pull an additional 30 million gallons from that river each day for growth.

The state then paused the large water transfer request until the next year.

Now, according to the Morganton Herald, the mayor wants the law changed so that once the transfers are approved, they are only temporary, not permanent.

Leaders along the Catawba River also expressed their concerns about water levels, saying that once it is transferred, it never returns.

