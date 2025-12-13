Morganton teen faces several charges after running red light, crashing into patrol car

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into a City of Morganton Patrol Car late Friday night.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Union and North Green Streets near Marquee Cinemas.

Officials said the teen ran a red light and collided with a Morganton Public Safety Officer’s vehicle. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The juvenile driver was charged with several offenses, including no operator’s license, driving after consuming while under the age of 21, fictitious registration plate, open container after consuming, driving while impaired, consumption of beer/wine while underage, failure to stop for a steady red light, and no insurance.

No serious injuries were reported for either the driver or the officer involved.

The juvenile was transported to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville, officials said.

Agencies that responded to the incident included the Morganton Department of Public Safety, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Burke County EMS.

