Juvenile with 275 offenses to be charged as adult, held without bond

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old juvenile with a history of over 275 charges has been arrested and charged as an adult after a series of crimes across North and South Carolina is being held without bond after getting into more trouble, police said.

The juvenile, who was previously extradited to South Carolina and placed on probation, was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Mooresville Police Department in October after breaking into multiple vehicles.

Despite facing 15 charges, including possession of stolen firearms, the juvenile was released to their guardian, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. In November, the juvenile committed car theft, armed carjacking, and shooting into a dwelling associated with a known gang member.

The Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment (JADE) unit, along with Metro Division officers, connected the cases and secured arrest warrants to charge the juvenile as an adult.

A search of the juvenile’s residence uncovered multiple firearms, including a Glock 27 .40 caliber with a drum magazine and auto-sear conversion device, and other weapons.

The juvenile was charged with several serious offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of stolen goods, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, injury to personal property, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Investigations have revealed that the juvenile is a person of interest in nearly 80 recent car break-ins across multiple jurisdictions, and additional charges are expected.

