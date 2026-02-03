Most CATS services return to normal operations

CHARLOTTE — As road conditions improve, CATS will operate bus and blue line services on a regular schedule starting Tuesday.

The Gold Line remains closed due to ice and snow along the track.

CATS says the Express Bus Service will also go back to a normal schedule.

Transit officials urge customers to prepare ahead of time for possible delays due to road conditions on neighborhood streets.

Some buses will still utilize snow routes, so be sure to check online for updated route information and maps.

