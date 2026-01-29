Mother arrested, accused of choking daughter over laundry argument

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — An argument over laundry ended with a 12-year-old suffering eye damage and her mother in jail.

Erin Boughman has been ordered to have no contact with her children. The incident happened on Monday at a home in Mount Holly.

According to prosecutors, Boughman pushed her daughter’s head against a wall, then choked her with two hands minutes later.

Boughman is also charged with biting a relative who tried to pull her off the girl. Her bond is set at $150,000.

