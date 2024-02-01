Mother claims Amazon driver took video of teen daughter

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A Union County family is pushing for answers after allegedly seeing a delivery driver record their teenaged daughter over the weekend.

Investigators originally told the family they’re not able to do much in this case.

This girl’s mother spoke to Channel 9′s partners at Telemundo saying she didn’t feel like authorities were taking her concerns seriously.

“It’s a scary thought to know that that photo is out there of her,” said the mother, who didn’t want to be identified.

The teen was recording herself Sunday afternoon doing chores outside their Indian Trail home, the mother said.

An Amazon delivery driver left a package at the home, but it wasn’t until later that the mother and daughter saw something unusual while playing back that video.

“She didn’t notice the moment he was recording her, but when we came back in and watched the video, she became obviously very upset,” the woman said.

In the video, you can see the driver walk by the teen and it appears he had his phone out and was recording.

So, the family called the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“They basically said that what he did wasn’t a crime, having a photo of a 14-year-old isn’t illegal,” the mother said.

Amazon allegedly didn’t provide a much better response originally.

“After I did the report which took two hours the day that it happened,” said the mother, “I asked her for a follow up at the end of the investigation. She (Amazon employee) said she would not be able to provide that (and) nobody would be able to inform me of what happened.” However, things changed once Channel 9 reached out to the company.

Amazon told Channel 9 the driver has been suspended while they review the incident.

It added that the company contacted the family to issue an apology.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident during, which a local resident reported that an Amazon delivery driver photographed her underaged child. This is an ongoing investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this point. The safety of our local children is a top priority for Sheriff Eddie Cathey and we will continue to investigate all leads in this case. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at (704)283-3789. Tips can also be submitted through our free smartphone application which can be found by searching “Union County Sheriff’s Office, NC” in your phone’s app store.”

