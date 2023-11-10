Mother grieves loss of son struck, killed by tractor-trailer

Mantha Fewell is counting the growing number of days without her three-year-old son, Corben Murray.

“He’s never been to daycare,” she said Thursday. “He’s never been away from me this long.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Fewell and Corben were hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing Brookeshire Boulevard near Bellhaven Boulevard.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 28.

“He’s always had his days and nights mixed up,” Fewell said. “So me and his sister went to go to the store so we can get my baby his noodles.”

Officers say Corben died at the scene. Fewell is recovering from serious injuries.

“I haven’t seen my baby or even been outside since the incident occurred. So today was just peace and fresh air,” she said.

Fewell was briefly released from the hospital Thursday for Corben’s celebration of life at Freedom Park.

Friends and family members held one another close through song, prayer, and a balloon release.

The grieving mother said she’s healing physically and emotionally.

Fewell said she plans to live life to the fullest in honor of her son’s life that was cut short.

“I know that I do have more life to live for, and Corbin would want me to be strong,” Fewell said.

There was another child there at the time of the crash, but police say they were not hurt.

CMPD said the family was in the crosswalk but the truck had the right-of-way. The driver wasn’t speeding or impaired.









