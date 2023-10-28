Pedestrian killed by car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and another was injured in a car accident involving a pedestrian in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene along Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

They pronounced one person dead from the car accident and transported another to the hospital.

Channel 9 asked if any charges will be filed and for updates on the hospitalized patient.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

