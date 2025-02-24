Mother killed in crossfire: Trial starts for first of three suspects

CHARLOTTE — Monday was the first day of a trial for the first of three suspects in the 2019 killing of Kendal Crank, who was killed by a stray bullet.

Crank’s family has been waiting six years for this trial to start, hoping it will bring them a step closer to closure.

“It’s been tough,” said Porschia Jordan. “Some good days, some bad days.”

Jordan said Kendal Crank was like a sister to her.

In March of 2019, Crank, a 27-year-old mother, was driving to nursing school when police said she was caught in a crossfire along North Tryon Street.

MORE PAST COVERAGE:

Jordan was driving in front of Crank when it happened.

“Every day I relive the situation,” Jordan said. “It’s not a good feeling but then again, it is a good feeling because we’re finally here after all this time to get justice for my best friend.”

Adonis Smith was one of three people arrested in the homicide.

His defense team tried to chip away at the evidence, including the use of a voluntary interview with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives before he was even charged.

His attorney said he was coerced and intimated and his rights were violated when the detectives did not end the interview after an exchange.

Judge Kirby Turner ruled that the interview could be used in the trial. Jury selection starts Tuesday.

VIDEO: Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte

Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group