Mother says accused killer is delaying justice in Gaston County case

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A grieving mother waiting for justice believes her daughter’s accused killer is trying to delay his case.

According to the Gaston Gazette, Sherry Welch was in court on Thursday as David Pace faced a judge.

Pace is accused of killing Welch’s daughter, Erica, last year during a hostage situation in Gaston County. The two were allegedly dating at the time.

During the hearing, Pace’s lawyer asked to step down from the case. He said Pace refused to work with him.

Pace was assigned a new attorney, but the judge warned him that he had to communicate with them.

