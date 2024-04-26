Mother terrified after robber burned her and her toddler

MONROE, N.C. — A woman burned by a robber told Channel 9 it was the worst moment of her life.

She spoke for the first time with Channel 9 Thursday since the attack happened the day before in Monroe.

Police said the woman, along with a toddler, suffered burns.

She said it happened so fast that she couldn’t react.

“He’s a horrible human being,” she said. “He’s no good, and he’s a person, I don’t know how to describe, he’s like the devil.”

She said the worst part was watching what the suspect did to the child.

“I said, ‘He’s going to kill me,’ and then he pulled out something metal, but he flattened it, and a lot of fire came out and his hair caught fire and my eyebrow, and everything was on fire,” she said. “His little face and his hair.”

She didn’t know what the attacker used.

The baby had to go to a hospital with second-degree burns on his arm and head, Monroe police said.

“It makes me angry for the child’s future because I can get my money back, but the child’s health and trauma will be very difficult to recover from,” the mother said.

Now she is scared to leave her home.

“I don’t want to go out of my house,” she said. “I’m terrified of people now.”

