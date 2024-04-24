Woman and 2-year-old burned during robbery in Monroe home, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe are looking for a suspect after a woman and a two-year-old child were burned during a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe Police Department said Wednesday that officers were called to a home on E. Talleyrand Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and found that a woman had been “robbed and assaulted while entering her home.” Police said she was assaulted and burned.

According to MPD, the child was also attacked and suffered “second-degree burns to his face and head.” The child was airlifted to a hospital and was reported to be stable, police said.

Monroe police said the suspect was described as “a younger Black male with no facial hair ... wearing a red shirt with stripes and a black head wrap.”

Police said the suspect left on foot after the robbery. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to call 704-282-4700 or 704-283-5600.

We’re working on getting more details about the attack. Check back for updates.

