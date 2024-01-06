Motorcyclist arrested after almost hitting student getting off of school bus in Iredell Co.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A man who nearly hit an Iredell County student getting off of the bus was arrested on Saturday afternoon after turning himself in, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Troutman, just west of I-77. The school bus pulled over to let children off and put up its stop arm; in the dash cam video given to Channel 9, you can see a young student trying to cross and nearly getting hit by a motorcycle.

Troopers say 18-year-old Ishmael Partida Gonzalez turned himself in on Saturday and was arrested.

Gonzalez has been charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, and a registration violation. He is currently being held under a $250 bond.

