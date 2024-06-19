Local

1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday evening in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Independence Boulevard at Eastway Drive. CATS told Channel 9 that a motorcyclist hit a vehicle and then ricocheted under a CATS bus.

It is unclear if the motorcyclist died.

U.S. Highway 74 near Eastway is closed due to the crash.

ALSO READ: 20-year-old killed in crash with CATS bus, CMPD says

CATS said no one of the bus was hurt.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 officers hurt after single-car crash in Gastonia, police say)

2 officers hurt after single-car crash in Gastonia, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read