Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car making left turn

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking into a crash that left a motorcyclist dead last weekend in northeast Charlotte, according to a crash report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Adrion Avery, 25, was driving a motorcycle east on N. Tryon Street when a car started turning left from Tryon Street to Pavilion Village Drive.

Police said Avery crashed into the car and was thrown from the motorcycle to a nearby sidewalk. The accident report says Avery died at the scene of the crash.

According to the police report, the driver in the other car said “she did not see any vehicles” on Tryon Street before attempting the turn.

The police report says that Avery “appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit.” The report says his estimated speed was 70 miles per hour; the speed limit in that section of Tryon Street is 45 miles per hour.

No charges have been filed against the other driver.

The report says the investigation is still ongoing and that information about the crash could change depending on the outcome.

A GoFundMe account has been started by Avery’s family for help with funeral expenses.

