Motorcyclist hits tractor-trailer, dies along highway in SC

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after hitting a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County, troopers said.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 5 near Highway 521.

According to highway patrol, the motorcycle driver was getting onto Highway 5 from Highway 521 when they hit the tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

No further information was released.

