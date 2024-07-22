Local

Motorcyclist hits tractor-trailer, dies along highway in SC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Carolina Highway Patrol

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after hitting a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County, troopers said.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 5 near Highway 521.

According to highway patrol, the motorcycle driver was getting onto Highway 5 from Highway 521 when they hit the tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

No further information was released.

