Motorcyclist killed in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in north Charlotte Monday evening.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 8100 block of W. W.T. Harris Boulevard near Interstate 485.

At the scene, a 2020 Honda CR-V and a 2011 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle were found with heavy damage in the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Bryan Alexander Gonzalez Barreras, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda were not injured, according to police.

CMPD said a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Honda was making a left turn from W. W.T. Harris Boulevard onto the ramp to I-485 when Barreras collided with the right rear panel of the Honda at a high rate of speed.

And while Barreras was wearing a North Carolina Department of Transportation-approved helmet, he was not wearing that helmet properly, according to police.

Police said speed was believed to be a contributing factor in this crash. However, toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, ext 5.

