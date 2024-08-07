Local

Motorsports firm wins judgment in suit over NASCAR partnership

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Kyle Busch Motorsports facility at 351 Mazeppa Road in Mooresville. (Google Maps)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Kyle Busch Motorsports has been awarded a $105,000 judgment in its lawsuit against Rev Racing, Mecklenburg County court records show. The judgment was awarded on July 8.

How 23XI Racing is turning into an engine for growth in NASCAR

The sides previously reached a settlement to resolve the lawsuit stemming from a 2023 agreement to field a driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Adam Ross, the attorney representing KBM in the case, said the judgment was sought because Rev Racing was late on settlement payments.

Multiple attempts to reach Rev Racing for comment were unsuccessful.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read