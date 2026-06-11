Mount Holly issues boil water advisory after water main rupture

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The City of Mount Holly issued a boil water advisory Thursday due to a ruptured water main.

City officials posted a map of the affected area on social media.

Mount Holly Boil Water Advisory Map

The concern is that harmful bacteria can get into the water system and make people sick.

For now, customers may experience periods of low water pressure and outages.

When water is restored, residents within the affected area are advised to boil water for one minute before cooking, washing dishes or brushing teeth. This should kill any disease-carrying organisms that may be in the water.

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