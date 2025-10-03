Mount Holly wastewater now flowing to Charlotte

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A decades-old project is now carrying wastewater from Mount Holly to Charlotte.

The pump station at Tuckaseegee Park replaced the old wastewater treatment plant, which was built in the 1960s.

The station will send 2-3 million gallons of wastewater underground every day, the Gaston Gazette reported.

The pipes pass underneath the Catawba River and Long creek.

This is the next step for the Stowe project, a massive $650 million water treatment facility being built in west Charlotte.

The plant will serve northwest Mecklenburg County, as well as the cities of Belmont and Mount Holly.

