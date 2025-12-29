Mountains brace for strong winds

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A high wind warning is in effect until noon Tuesday in Blowing Rock, as west winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Blue Ridge Energy is on high alert for possible outages in Allegheny, Wilkes and Caldwell counties.

The high winds are already impacting conditions in downtown Blowing Rock, where temperatures are dropping at a rate of three to four degrees every hour.

Blue Ridge Energy has alerted customers about the possibility of outages resulting from the extreme windy conditions. Crews are actively monitoring the situation, particularly in Allegheny, Wilkes and Caldwell counties and are prepared to respond to any outages as they arise.

Residents and visitors are advised to remain cautious throughout the wind event as conditions are expected to worsen. Blue Ridge Energy will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on power restoration efforts if necessary.

