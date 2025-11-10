Mountains see snow and freezing temps; NCDOT responds

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Carolinas are experiencing significant temperature fluctuations, with Avery County seeing temperatures in the mid-20s and snowfall as of this morning.

In response to the cold snap, the North Carolina Department of Transportation applied 150 tons of salt overnight in Avery County to manage icy conditions. Schools in both Watauga and Avery counties have shifted to remote learning due to the severe weather.

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort has activated its snow-making equipment for the first time this year, aiming to open soon as conditions permit.

The NCDOT is preparing for the possibility of more snow Monday night with temperatures at higher elevations expected to drop into the middle teens.

