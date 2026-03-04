Multi-million dollar contract awarded for Mecklenburg County road resurfacing project

CHARLOTTE — Over 13 miles of Mecklenburg County roads will soon be resurfaced, thanks to a $4.8 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Charlotte contractor Blythe Construction, Inc. will be leading the project.

The NCDOT says the roads slated for upgrades include:

U.S. 21 North/Statesville Road from Caldwell Creek Drive to Holly Point Circle, and from Westmoreland Road to Catawba Avenue

N.C. 24/Harris Boulevard West from Mallard Creek Road to Old Sugar Creek Road

N.C. 51/Matthews-Mint Hill Road from Phillips Road to Blacksmith Court

Youngblood Road West from Youngblood Road to Theran Lane

Shopton Road West from Kirkwynd Commons Drive to Dan Caudle Road

Nevada Boulevard from S. Tryon Street to Granite Street

Mayes Road from Old Statesville Road to Westmoreland Road

Huntersville-Concord Road from McCauley Road to the Cabarrus County line

Mallard Creek Church Road from N. Tryon Street to University City Boulevard

Construction could begin as soon as early March. Crews will have until the fall of 2027 to complete the project.

According to the NCDOT, closures on most roads will be restricted to overnight hours. The contract also includes special provisions to keep lanes open during holidays and special events that generate significant traffic volumes.

