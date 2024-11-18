Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-77 North in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A crash involving multiple cars and at least one semi-trailer blocked northbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on I-77 near Sutton Road. Traffic Team 9 spotted significant delays and backups forming on I-77 near that crash, affecting commutes into south Charlotte.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were hurt in the crash.

YCSO said six vehicles were involved, including multiple 18-wheelers.

We’re working on getting more details on what led to the crash.

For detours and updated traffic conditions, click this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

