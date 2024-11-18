Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-77 North in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A crash involving multiple cars and at least one semi-trailer blocked northbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on I-77 near Sutton Road. Traffic Team 9 spotted significant delays and backups forming on I-77 near that crash, affecting commutes into south Charlotte.
UPDATE: I-77 NB is BLOCKED between Sutton Rd. and SC 160 due to multiple vehicle crash. Major delays forming in #FtMill #YorkCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/1ixr16pjVq— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 18, 2024
The York County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were hurt in the crash.
YCSO said six vehicles were involved, including multiple 18-wheelers.
We’re working on getting more details on what led to the crash.
For detours and updated traffic conditions, click this link.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
